Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Has $12.39 Million Stock Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 418,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,759 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Leggett & Platt worth $12,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 5.1% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 12.9% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Joule Financial LLC bought a new position in Leggett & Platt during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the 2nd quarter worth about $372,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LEG shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Leggett & Platt in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Leggett & Platt has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Leggett & Platt Price Performance

LEG traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.72. 106,419 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,073,157. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.05. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.28. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $24.55 and a twelve month high of $38.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Leggett & Platt’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leggett & Platt Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.24%.

Leggett & Platt Profile

(Free Report)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, private label finished mattresses, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.