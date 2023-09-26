Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Has $35.83 Million Position in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,421,949 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,587 shares during the quarter. Ebix makes up about 2.6% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC owned about 4.60% of Ebix worth $35,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ebix during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,591,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ebix during the first quarter valued at about $3,402,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ebix by 26.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 857,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,424,000 after buying an additional 176,703 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ebix by 338.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 219,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after buying an additional 169,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ebix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,038,000. 66.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ebix Stock Down 14.7 %

EBIX traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.14. 566,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,337. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.33 million, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 2.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.80. Ebix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.92 and a 1-year high of $32.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ebix ( NASDAQ:EBIX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $118.43 million for the quarter. Ebix had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 3.83%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ebix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 4th.

Ebix Profile

(Free Report)

Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand infrastructure software exchanges and e-commerce services to the insurance, financial, travel, cash remittance, and healthcare industries in the United States and internationally. The company develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges on an on-demand basis using software-as-a-service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the areas of customer relationship management, front-end and back-end systems, and outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

Featured Articles

