Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Has $51.36 Million Stock Position in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,556,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219,761 shares during the period. ON comprises 3.7% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.25% of ON worth $51,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of ON by 114.5% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 11,028,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,357,000 after buying an additional 5,887,034 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in ON by 379.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,660,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897,032 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in ON by 1,022.9% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,542,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315,800 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of ON by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,095,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223,076 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of ON by 2,918.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,844,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of ON in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on ON from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on ON from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on ON from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ON from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.42.

ON Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE ONON traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 797,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,087,087. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.55. The company has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 195.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 2.27. On Holding AG has a 52 week low of $15.44 and a 52 week high of $37.08.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $444.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.09 million. ON had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that On Holding AG will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON Company Profile

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

