Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Has $7.76 Million Position in Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC cut its stake in Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,623,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,225 shares during the quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC owned approximately 5.75% of Porch Group worth $7,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Porch Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Porch Group by 125.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 13,603 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Porch Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Porch Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Porch Group by 235.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 16,408 shares during the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Porch Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Porch Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

Insider Transactions at Porch Group

In related news, CEO Matt Ehrlichman purchased 121,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,730.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,694,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,589,169.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 1,133,275 shares of company stock worth $912,313 over the last three months. 20.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Porch Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:PRCH traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.77. The stock had a trading volume of 55,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,109. Porch Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.17.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.23). Porch Group had a negative net margin of 76.03% and a negative return on equity of 329.46%. The business had revenue of $98.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Porch Group, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Porch Group Profile

(Free Report)

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, mortgage companies and loan officers, and title companies; consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Porch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.