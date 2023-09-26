Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Purchases 43,160 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 29.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 188,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,160 shares during the period. Progressive accounts for approximately 1.8% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $25,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Progressive in the first quarter valued at about $18,597,800,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Progressive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 270.0% during the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 588.6% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 47.1% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $646,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,654,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 1,570 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.39, for a total transaction of $220,412.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,451,205.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $646,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,654,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,371 shares of company stock worth $10,046,656. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PGR. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Progressive from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Progressive from $165.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.93.

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.51. The company had a trading volume of 193,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,666,381. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.50. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $110.04 and a one year high of $149.87. The firm has a market cap of $83.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.77, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.38). Progressive had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.24 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.70%.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

