Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Purchases New Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 101,603.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,707,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,223,139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701,989 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,843,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,037,884,000 after buying an additional 2,505,534 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $349,081,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 367.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,985,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $379,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 103.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,164,970 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $463,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded down $2.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $189.49. The company had a trading volume of 375,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,778,473. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.63 and a 12-month high of $220.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $190.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.46. The company has a market cap of $125.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HON. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.07.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

