Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Sells 34,950 Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,169,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,950 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC owned about 0.18% of Paramount Global worth $18,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Paramount Global by 130.0% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Paramount Global during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Paramount Global by 61.3% in the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PARA stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,912,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,662,002. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Paramount Global has a fifty-two week low of $12.21 and a fifty-two week high of $25.93. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.00.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. Paramount Global’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is -10.64%.

PARA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered Paramount Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Paramount Global from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Paramount Global in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Paramount Global from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.16.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

