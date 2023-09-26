Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Sells 8,128 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 455,699 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 8,128 shares during the quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $16,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,171,591 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $80,761,000 after acquiring an additional 33,105 shares in the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 82,762 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 39,615 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76,556 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 6,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 304,347 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $11,319,000 after purchasing an additional 42,852 shares in the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $418,022.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,638,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,732,773. The company has a market capitalization of $138.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.25 and a 12-month high of $42.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.61 and a 200-day moving average of $35.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.06%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 52.20%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

