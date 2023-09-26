Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Sells 84 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 14.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,385,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 1.6% in the first quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 1,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,538,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,833,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.40% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Performance

TPL traded up $2.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,862.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,682. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,754.43 and its 200-day moving average is $1,573.06. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52 week low of $1,266.21 and a 52 week high of $2,739.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48 and a beta of 1.77.

Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $13.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.11 by $1.94. The firm had revenue of $160.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.24 million. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 64.00% and a return on equity of 51.89%. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 49.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on TPL. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,371.00 to $1,622.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Micheal W. Dobbs sold 100 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,851.77, for a total transaction of $185,177.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,274.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 107 shares of company stock valued at $176,257. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Pacific Land Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages surface acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

