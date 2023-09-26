VinFast Auto (VFS) vs. Its Competitors Financial Analysis

VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS – Get Free Report) is one of 684 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare VinFast Auto to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.1% of VinFast Auto shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.4% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.2% of VinFast Auto shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.4% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for VinFast Auto and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VinFast Auto 0 0 0 0 N/A VinFast Auto Competitors 112 587 869 15 2.50

Valuation and Earnings

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 42.47%. Given VinFast Auto’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe VinFast Auto has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

This table compares VinFast Auto and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio VinFast Auto N/A $12.02 million 77.78 VinFast Auto Competitors $1.18 billion $27.12 million 49.85

VinFast Auto’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than VinFast Auto. VinFast Auto is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares VinFast Auto and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VinFast Auto N/A -43.68% 2.24% VinFast Auto Competitors -51.21% -64.60% -3.21%

Risk & Volatility

VinFast Auto has a beta of 0.15, suggesting that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VinFast Auto’s peers have a beta of 0.05, suggesting that their average stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

VinFast Auto beats its peers on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About VinFast Auto

VinFast Auto Ltd., an automotive manufacturer, engages in Automobiles and E-scooter related business in Vietnam and the United States. The company operates through Automobiles, E-scooter, Spare Parts, and Aftermarket Services segments. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses. The E-scooter segment provides design, development, manufacturing, and sales of e-scooters. The Spare Parts, and Aftermarket Services segment engages in sale of spare parts and aftermarket services for automobiles and e-scooters. VinFast Auto Ltd. is based in Hai Phong City, Vietnam. The company operates as a subsidiary of Vingroup Joint Stock Company.

