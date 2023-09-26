Virtue Capital Management LLC Acquires 28,878 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV)

Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Free Report) by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,878 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises about 1.4% of Virtue Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $8,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 12,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VTWV traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $119.01. The stock had a trading volume of 5,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,488. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $111.75 and a 52 week high of $137.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $773.57 million, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.794 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

