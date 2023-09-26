Virtue Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Virtue Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,602 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 1st quarter valued at about $308,215,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $281,724,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 64,405.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,838,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,544 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 5,072.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,014,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,652,000 after acquiring an additional 995,321 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,679,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $831,219,000 after purchasing an additional 838,076 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AWK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $169.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America lowered their price target on American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $152.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.83.

Shares of AWK stock traded down $0.97 on Tuesday, reaching $131.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,195. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.77 and a 1 year high of $162.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.75. The company has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.57.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.17. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th were given a $0.7075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.08%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

