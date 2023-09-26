Virtue Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Virtue Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth about $232,000. Herold Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.6% during the second quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 59.0% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.64.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE PM traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $91.68. 910,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,195,802. The company has a market cap of $142.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.91. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.85 and a 12 month high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 127.84%. The business had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 26th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 98.26%.

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.