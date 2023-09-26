Virtue Capital Management LLC Has $1.09 Million Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,388 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Intuit by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 64.7% during the second quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 868 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.4% in the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its position in Intuit by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 712 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Intuit by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,678 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,267,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.42, for a total value of $302,181.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,508.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.42, for a total transaction of $302,181.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,508.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 8,702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.63, for a total transaction of $4,808,986.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,171 shares in the company, valued at $17,778,659.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,927 shares of company stock valued at $44,218,147 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTU traded down $4.61 on Tuesday, hitting $503.70. 206,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,595,996. The company has a market cap of $141.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $514.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $464.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $352.63 and a 52 week high of $558.64.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.22. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.97%.

INTU has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Intuit from $476.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Intuit from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $528.00 to $642.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $554.19.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

