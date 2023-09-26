Virtue Capital Management LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 79.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,813,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,211,000 after purchasing an additional 69,851 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,080,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,368,000 after purchasing an additional 237,394 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 810,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,552,000 after buying an additional 166,418 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 425,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,956,000 after buying an additional 160,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 358,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,401,000 after buying an additional 34,859 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,263,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,414,238. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $83.49 and a 12 month high of $161.17. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $151.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.69.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

