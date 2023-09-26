Virtue Capital Management LLC Has $2.68 Million Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Virtue Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,820 shares during the quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $2,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 202.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 71,500.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2,393.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM remained flat at $59.65 during trading on Tuesday. 388,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,456,402. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $59.26 and a 12 month high of $59.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.59.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

