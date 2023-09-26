Virtue Capital Management LLC Has $5.11 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 43.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 98,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,951 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF accounts for 0.9% of Virtue Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $5,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 860.8% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 286.3% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 27,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.50. 295,153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,089,215. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $50.48 and a twelve month high of $54.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.43.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

