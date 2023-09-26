Virtue Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 539.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 72,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,238 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Virtue Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEU stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 654,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,401,967. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.27 and a 200-day moving average of $53.96. The stock has a market cap of $33.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $43.06 and a twelve month high of $56.63.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

