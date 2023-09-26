Virtue Capital Management LLC Purchases 17,123 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 30.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,123 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 0.9% of Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VCSH. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,985,000 after buying an additional 12,546 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $838,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 20.3% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 43,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,311 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 52.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 51,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 17,614 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.17. The company had a trading volume of 477,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,978,980. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $73.26 and a one year high of $76.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.80.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.2095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

