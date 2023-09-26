Virtue Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,398 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 22,028,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,562,000 after purchasing an additional 411,048 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 19.9% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,593,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,107,000 after buying an additional 2,917,012 shares in the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $331,786,000. Stadion Money Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 23.6% during the first quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC now owns 8,160,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,127,000 after buying an additional 1,556,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 35.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,196,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,163,000 after buying an additional 1,872,021 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPDW traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.12. 1,552,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,010,537. The company has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $25.13 and a 1-year high of $33.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.33 and a 200 day moving average of $32.35.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

