Virtue Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV)

Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period.

Shares of IGV stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $340.50. 388,955 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $352.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $326.93. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 41.65 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a one year low of $123.69 and a one year high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

