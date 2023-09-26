Virtue Capital Management LLC Sells 11,370 Shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG)

Virtue Capital Management LLC lessened its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,370 shares during the quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $51,000.

Get iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of USIG traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.31. 207,568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,008,759. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.23 and a 200 day moving average of $49.79. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.47 and a one year high of $51.77.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.1763 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.