Virtue Capital Management LLC Sells 2,207 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Virtue Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 23.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,207 shares during the quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $263,837,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 781.8% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

GLD traded down $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $176.80. 1,752,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,891,174. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.43. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

