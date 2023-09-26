Virtue Capital Management LLC Sells 3,259 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Virtue Capital Management LLC decreased its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,259 shares during the quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $393,329,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,564,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,473 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 238.1% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,723,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,390,000 after buying an additional 1,213,383 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 15,181.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,521,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,007,000 after buying an additional 1,511,289 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 126.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,345,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,311,000 after buying an additional 751,501 shares during the period.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SGOV traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $100.59. The company had a trading volume of 519,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,368,521. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.96 and a fifty-two week high of $100.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.42.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

