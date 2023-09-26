Virtue Capital Management LLC Takes Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,150,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IYH. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 493,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,875,000 after purchasing an additional 87,339 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 411,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,426,000 after purchasing an additional 5,766 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 399,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 282,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,456,000 after acquiring an additional 8,847 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 250,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,145,000 after acquiring an additional 31,839 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock traded down $2.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $272.73. 9,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,904. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $280.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.44. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $250.10 and a twelve month high of $294.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.71.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

