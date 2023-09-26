Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Raised to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group downgraded Volkswagen from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup upgraded Volkswagen from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Volkswagen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Volkswagen from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Volkswagen presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $175.67.

Volkswagen Stock Down 1.8 %

About Volkswagen

Shares of OTCMKTS VWAGY opened at $13.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.98. Volkswagen has a 12-month low of $12.81 and a 12-month high of $19.97.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles in Germany, Europe, North America, South America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment engages in the development of vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, and related parts.

