W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by Paradiem LLC

Paradiem LLC cut its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,179 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Robbins Farley acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 62.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities cut their target price on W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on W. P. Carey from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.67.

NYSE WPC traded down $2.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,722,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.77 and a 1-year high of $85.94. The company has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.61 and a 200-day moving average of $69.67.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.62). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 45.21% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $452.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $1.071 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.89%.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $23 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,475 net lease properties covering approximately 180 million square feet and a portfolio of 85 self-storage operating properties, as of June 30, 2023.

