Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Position Trimmed by Virtue Capital Management LLC

Virtue Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,515 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 3,436 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC increased its position in Walmart by 3.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Bluesphere Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.5% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 4,477 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total transaction of $1,549,202.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,480,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,325,851.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total value of $161,370.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,390,136.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total transaction of $1,549,202.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,480,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,325,851.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,705,988 shares of company stock valued at $572,785,986 in the last ninety days. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.88. 867,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,892,821. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $160.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.69. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $128.07 and a one year high of $165.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Walmart from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Walmart from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.22.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

