Warpaint London (LON:W7L) Sets New 1-Year High at $315.00

Warpaint London PLC (LON:W7L – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 315 ($3.85) and last traded at GBX 312.50 ($3.82), with a volume of 131554 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 312.50 ($3.82).
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Warpaint London in a report on Wednesday, June 28th.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. Warpaint London’s payout ratio is 8,750.00%.
Warpaint London PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides color cosmetics. It operates through two segments, Branded and Close-Out. The company offers its cosmetic skincare products under the W7, Technic, Man'stuff, Body Collection, Very Vegan, and Chit Chat brand names. It also provides supply chain management services.
