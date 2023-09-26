WD Rutherford LLC Acquires New Shares in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,210 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, CFO William Betz sold 3,514 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.38, for a total value of $788,471.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,608.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other NXP Semiconductors news, CFO William Betz sold 3,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.38, for a total transaction of $788,471.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,608.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 11,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total transaction of $2,276,521.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,286.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,798 shares of company stock worth $7,731,819 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 0.9 %

NXPI stock traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $196.28. The company had a trading volume of 86,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,140,295. The stock has a market cap of $50.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.57. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $132.08 and a 52 week high of $225.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $207.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.59.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 42.95%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 38.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on NXPI shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.00.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

