WD Rutherford LLC Cuts Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

WD Rutherford LLC lessened its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,877 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Lululemon Athletica makes up 1.7% of WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth about $2,696,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at approximately $774,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $11,220,381.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,692. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LULU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $438.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup set a $450.00 price objective on Lululemon Athletica and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $424.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $407.00 to $429.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $487.00 to $489.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $441.93.

View Our Latest Research Report on LULU

Lululemon Athletica Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ LULU traded down $2.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $381.64. 118,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,929. The firm has a market cap of $48.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.65, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $383.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $367.73. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.50 and a twelve month high of $406.94.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.