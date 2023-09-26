WD Rutherford LLC Has $5.19 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

WD Rutherford LLC lessened its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,641 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 3.3% of WD Rutherford LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Bank grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 9.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 383,691 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $220,948,000 after purchasing an additional 96,566 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 87.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 232 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $333,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ COST traded down $2.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $556.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,772,931. The company has a market capitalization of $246.46 billion, a PE ratio of 41.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $447.90 and a 52 week high of $571.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $553.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $523.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.22%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $567.96.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

