WD Rutherford LLC Has $665,000 Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

WD Rutherford LLC decreased its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total value of $510,412.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,482,406.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $1,781,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,024,928.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total transaction of $510,412.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,482,406.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,251 shares of company stock valued at $2,957,531. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Tower Price Performance

American Tower Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded down $1.29 on Tuesday, hitting $164.43. The stock had a trading volume of 149,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,064,275. The company has a market capitalization of $76.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $181.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.89. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $163.08 and a twelve month high of $235.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 10th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 303.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on AMT shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $213.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.29.

View Our Latest Report on AMT

American Tower Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.