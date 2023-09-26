Wealth Effects LLC Buys 27 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Wealth Effects LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the quarter. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 23,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,978,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 23,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,525,000 after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period.

VGT traded down $6.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $410.60. 220,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,970. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $436.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $412.68. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $291.61 and a 52 week high of $462.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

