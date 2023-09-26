Wealth Effects LLC Has $5.81 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Wealth Effects LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 519 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 2.6% of Wealth Effects LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,811,125,000 after purchasing an additional 694,574,437 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 29,389,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,998,366,000 after buying an additional 541,820 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 13,673,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,790,501,000 after buying an additional 617,344 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,248,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,073,000 after buying an additional 170,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,210,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,589,000 after buying an additional 591,652 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $2.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $212.04. 2,627,264 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,923,883. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $228.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $222.16 and a 200-day moving average of $213.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

