Wealth Effects LLC Lowers Holdings in Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO)

Wealth Effects LLC reduced its stake in Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in Pure Cycle were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PCYO. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pure Cycle in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Pure Cycle by 4,685.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Pure Cycle by 218.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of Pure Cycle by 69.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Cycle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 46.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PCYO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pure Cycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet raised Pure Cycle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th.

Pure Cycle Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PCYO traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,397. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $231.70 million, a P/E ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.46. Pure Cycle Co. has a 12-month low of $7.77 and a 12-month high of $13.07.

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.88 million for the quarter. Pure Cycle had a net margin of 41.73% and a return on equity of 8.06%.

Insider Transactions at Pure Cycle

In other news, CEO Mark W. Harding sold 8,867 shares of Pure Cycle stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $108,443.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 520,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,360,688.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark W. Harding sold 6,445 shares of Pure Cycle stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $80,691.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,681,222.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark W. Harding sold 8,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $108,443.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 520,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,360,688.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Pure Cycle Company Profile

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development. The company engages in the wholesale water production, storage, treatment, and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; development of a 930-acre master-planned community; oil and gas leasing business; and construction and leasing of single-family homes.

