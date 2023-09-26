Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management cut its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WY. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 320.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $242,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 147,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,766,036.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Shares of WY stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.19. The company had a trading volume of 398,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,904,354. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $27.36 and a 12-month high of $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.97 and a 200-day moving average of $31.27.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 79.17%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

