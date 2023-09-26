WhiteCoin (XWC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $143.91

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. In the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded flat against the dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $41.81 million and approximately $143.91 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.37 or 0.00245052 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00014028 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00016327 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000448 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003855 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

