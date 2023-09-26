Wickes Group plc (WIX) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 28th

Wickes Group plc (LON:WIX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.04) per share on Friday, November 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Wickes Group Trading Down 2.0 %

WIX stock opened at GBX 141.94 ($1.73) on Tuesday. Wickes Group has a 12 month low of GBX 112.84 ($1.38) and a 12 month high of GBX 159.80 ($1.95). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 138.01 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 134.23. The company has a market capitalization of £367.82 million, a PE ratio of 1,812.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 408.09, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Get Wickes Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Mark George sold 51,895 shares of Wickes Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 145 ($1.77), for a total transaction of £75,247.75 ($91,888.81). Insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

About Wickes Group

Wickes Group plc operates as a retailer of home repair, maintenance, and improvement products and services in the United Kingdom. It supports customers home improvements plans through Local Trade, do-it-for-me (DIFM), and do-it-yourself (DIY) prepositions. The company's products portfolio includes kitchen, bathroom, garden maintenance and decorating areas, building supplies, tools, timber and sheet materials, doors, windows, flooring and tiles, painting, lofty conversions, driveways, joinery and landscaping, and glazing categories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wickes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wickes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.