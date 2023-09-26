Wolff Financial Management LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Wolff Financial Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,817,630,000.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:FLOT remained flat at $50.84 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 838,019 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.57. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.2341 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.