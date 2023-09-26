Wolff Financial Management LLC Has $1.62 Million Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Wolff Financial Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Wolff Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VDC. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1,271.4% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 118.5% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock traded down $0.95 on Tuesday, reaching $185.53. 62,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,949. The company has a 50 day moving average of $193.45 and a 200 day moving average of $193.80. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $170.83 and a 52 week high of $201.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

