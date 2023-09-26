Wolff Financial Management LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Wolff Financial Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 974 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF comprises 3.1% of Wolff Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $3,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDV. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 157.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV traded down $1.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.07. The company had a trading volume of 373,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,186. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $91.24 and a 52 week high of $109.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.27. The stock has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

