Worldcoin Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $219.42 Million (WLD)

Worldcoin (WLD) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. Worldcoin has a total market capitalization of $219.42 million and approximately $128.80 million worth of Worldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Worldcoin token can now be purchased for about $1.67 or 0.00006380 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Worldcoin has traded 23.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Worldcoin Token Profile

Worldcoin’s launch date was July 24th, 2023. Worldcoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,545,767 tokens. The official message board for Worldcoin is worldcoin.org/blog. The official website for Worldcoin is worldcoin.org. Worldcoin’s official Twitter account is @worldcoin.

Worldcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Worldcoin (WLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Worldcoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 131,317,675.24467754 in circulation. The last known price of Worldcoin is 1.71198366 USD and is up 7.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 176 active market(s) with $141,201,828.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://worldcoin.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Worldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Worldcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Worldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

