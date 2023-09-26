XSGD (XSGD) Trading Down 0.3% Over Last 7 Days

XSGD (XSGD) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 26th. XSGD has a total market cap of $33.73 million and $167,170.61 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XSGD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.73 or 0.00002795 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, XSGD has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About XSGD

XSGD was first traded on October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,098,661 tokens. The official website for XSGD is www.straitsx.com. XSGD’s official message board is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling XSGD

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar-backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XSGD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XSGD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

