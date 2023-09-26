Yü Group PLC (LON:YU) Declares GBX 3 Dividend

Yü Group PLC (LON:YU – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 23rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Yü Group Price Performance
YU stock traded up GBX 15 ($0.18) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 950 ($11.60). 40,475 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of £158.75 million, a P/E ratio of 3,653.85 and a beta of 1.66. Yü Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 192 ($2.34) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,020 ($12.46). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 888.06.
Yü Group Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Yü Group
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- 5 Oversold Semiconductor Stocks to Nibble On Ahead of Q3 Earnings
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- 3 Stocks That Really, Really Need the Defense Bill to Pass
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- AI Race Accelerates with Amazon’s Investment In Anthropic
Receive News & Ratings for Yü Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yü Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.