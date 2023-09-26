Yü Group PLC (LON:YU) Declares GBX 3 Dividend

Yü Group PLC (LON:YU – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 23rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Yü Group Price Performance

YU stock traded up GBX 15 ($0.18) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 950 ($11.60). 40,475 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of £158.75 million, a P/E ratio of 3,653.85 and a beta of 1.66. Yü Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 192 ($2.34) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,020 ($12.46). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 888.06.

Get Yü Group alerts:

Yü Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Yü Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, supplies energy and utility solutions in the United Kingdom. It supplies electricity, gas, water, and other utility solutions. The company also provides electric vehicle charge points; meter installations to connect properties under construction; and energy data insights and analytics, green electricity, and carbon neutral gas.

Receive News & Ratings for Yü Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yü Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.