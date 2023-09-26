Zenith Energy (LON:ZEN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.36

Zenith Energy Ltd. (LON:ZEN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.36 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.36 ($0.00), with a volume of 1000000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.38 ($0.00).

Zenith Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £8.27 million, a PE ratio of 37.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.44.

About Zenith Energy

Zenith Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration and development of oil and natural gas in Tunisia, Italy, and the Republic of the Congo. It also engages in the production of oil, gas, and electricity assets in Africa and Europe. The company was formerly known as Canoel International Energy Ltd.

Featured Stories

