Zhang Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Zhang Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,896,000 after acquiring an additional 68,805,989 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,994,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372,350 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,898,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,178,000 after purchasing an additional 583,243 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 17,848,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,963,000 after buying an additional 364,932 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,244,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,804,000 after buying an additional 128,438 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHX traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $50.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,205,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,298. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $41.20 and a 52-week high of $54.38.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

