Zhang Financial LLC Decreases Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Zhang Financial LLC reduced its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Altria Group by 346.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Altria Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.50.
Altria Group Price Performance
Altria Group stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.96. 2,351,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,791,261. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.35 and a 12-month high of $51.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.87. The company has a market capitalization of $74.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.59.
Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.31. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 27.40% and a negative return on equity of 225.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.
Altria Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.89%.
Altria Group Profile
Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.
