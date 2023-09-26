Zhang Financial LLC Has $2.78 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Zhang Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 843 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth about $272,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,065 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,936,000 after acquiring an additional 16,405 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $535,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 13,789 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded down $3.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $188.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 874,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,781,948. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.63 and a 12-month high of $220.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $190.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.07.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

