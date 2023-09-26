Zhang Financial LLC Has $4.14 Million Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Zhang Financial LLC reduced its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the first quarter worth $15,019,213,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 430.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 439.3% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 76.9% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Zoetis stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $177.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 515,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,960,192. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $184.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.78. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $124.15 and a one year high of $194.99.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 26.92%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total value of $178,111.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,434 shares in the company, valued at $4,907,998.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $223,939.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,928.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total value of $178,111.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,907,998.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,930 shares of company stock worth $4,691,799 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZTS. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. HSBC began coverage on Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Argus lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.44.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

